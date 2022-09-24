Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 415,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
