Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

