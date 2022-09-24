Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

