Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 164 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

