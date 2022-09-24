Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

