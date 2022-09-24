Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

