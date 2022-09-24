Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

