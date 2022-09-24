Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

