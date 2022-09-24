SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average of $299.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

