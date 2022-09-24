Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

