iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Boosted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.