Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $187.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.