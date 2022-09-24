McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $82.66 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

