Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 107,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

