McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

