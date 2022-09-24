McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $141.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

