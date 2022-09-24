McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

