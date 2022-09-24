Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

