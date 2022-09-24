eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in eBay by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.