DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.49

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.49 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 18651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,726,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.