Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 99,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $153.66 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

