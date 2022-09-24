HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,942 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 579.7% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

