HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $8,485,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

