HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,159 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.19 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

