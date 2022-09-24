HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

