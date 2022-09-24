AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

