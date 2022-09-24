Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

NYSE MMC opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

