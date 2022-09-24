Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Novartis were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

