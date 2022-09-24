Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 83 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.