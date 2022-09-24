IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,719 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 262,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

