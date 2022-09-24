Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 157 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

