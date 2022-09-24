Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

