IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 166.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.20 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

