IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.