RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.