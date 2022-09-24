SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

