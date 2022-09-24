Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture updated its FY23 guidance to $11.09-11.41 EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.44. Accenture has a one year low of $256.20 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

