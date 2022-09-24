Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

