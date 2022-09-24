Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

