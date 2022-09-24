Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $256.20 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.80.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.