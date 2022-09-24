Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 130.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.45. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.