Transform Wealth LLC Sells 611 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average of $364.16. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

