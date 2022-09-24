Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

RTX opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

