Transform Wealth LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

