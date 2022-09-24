VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $173.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.