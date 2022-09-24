Gleason Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.