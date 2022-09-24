Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 3.8%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $309.41 and last traded at $307.61. 92,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,217,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.48.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
