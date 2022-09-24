McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2,596.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQE opened at $61.23 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

