Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,063 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSI stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.42.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
