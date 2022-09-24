Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

